QORTAL ~ PRIVACY SERIES w/ARRRTTO: What ARRR the Many Benefits + Use Cases of Qortal?

In this Video Tutorial, Qortal user Arrrtto gives us a guided tour explaining the different benefits and use cases Qortal has to offer and why you should consider using it.

Arrrtto covers the various sections of Qortal, such as:

• Q-Apps (to build various decentralized apps on the blockchain)

• Q-Chat (encrypted & private chat messaging)

• Uncensorable Web Hosting

• Uncensorable Blogging (Q-Blog)

• Ear-Bump (Music App)

• Q-Tube (Videos App)

• Q-Shop (e-Commerce/online shops)

• Q-Fund

• Built-In Crypto Wallets (including privacy-coin ARRR)

• Built-In Crypto Exchange (Decentralized Trade Portal)



...and more.

What makes Qortal so valuable is that people install it, learn it, use it and enjoy it!

To get started download the Qortal App at: Qortal.org