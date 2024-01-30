Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for January 25, 2024
The human creature waits, waits for other moments, waits for other times, but My children, time has shortened, the seas are agitated from the sea floor and coastal countries will suffer, will suffer and the lamentations of humanity will be great
January 25, 2024 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6021-when-times-are-extremely-difficult-it-is-urgent-that-you-possess-what-is-necessary/
