Fostering a Spirit of Service and Generosity at Home and the Workplace - Bill High

n today’s economy, generously giving money to other people seems like an impossibility, but generosity is a keystone of a healthy familial culture. Bill High is the co-author of Giving It All Away…And Getting it All Back Again: The Way of Living Generously. He is also the Chief Family Officer at Legacy Stone, and he consults often with family-owned businesses on matters of planning and giving. He discusses how families can learn to foster a spirit of generosity and service within the four walls of their homes, and how to bring that spirit into the workplace. He also talks about the importance of knowing your family history and embracing a narrative identity. “If you know where you have come from, it’s much easier to fit inside a larger narrative,” he explains.
TAKEAWAYS
Many people don’t know anything about their family story, and this causes them anxiety and less likely to give of their time and money
You and your children will both feel more secure if you know that you are part of a broader picture
Hyper-individualism is the number one issue we are facing in America today and causes people to hoard instead of give
Create a family atmosphere where everyone gets excited to serve and establish a vision and mission statement to focus on family goals
