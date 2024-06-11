Get Biblical Understanding #223 - The Heart

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 223 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with The Heart.





The heart addressed in this series is not the physical organ within our body but rather the non-physical aspects that pervade humanity, which is at the center of our spiritual and mental life. Only God knows our heart and from Him alone comes our only true insights.





PSALM 14:1-4 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good. The LORD looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God. They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that doeth good, no, not one. Have all the workers of iniquity no knowledge? who eat up my people as they eat bread, and call not upon the LORD.





PSALM 53:1 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. Corrupt are they, and have done abominable iniquity: there is none that doeth good.





PSALM 125:4 Do good, O Lord, unto those that be good, and to them that are upright in their hearts.





MATTHEW 5:8 Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.





MATTHEW 5:28 But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.





MATTHEW 6:21 For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.





MATTHEW 9:4 And Jesus knowing their thoughts said, Wherefore think ye evil in your hearts?





