JobsOhio: Is It Time for Transparency and Accountability?

We get into a wide array of topics, starting with a nod to Valentine's Day and the historical significance of this day.
As our conversation unfolds, we tackle subjects ranging from the implications of Jim Tressel's potential political role in Ohio, insights into the Ukraine-Russia conflict, to the examination of government auditing and finance.
We provide our takes on current events, exploring the intricacies of politics, national security, and the role of transparency in governance. Expect engaging dialogue on topics such as the administrative state, the constitutional power of the presidency, and the accountability measures in place (or lack thereof) for government spending.
Whether it's the explosive revelations about JobsOhio or the federal audit of government agencies, nothing is off the table. This is a thought-provoking journey in this week's episode as we break down what matters, with a common-sense approach, right from the heart of Ohio.
00:00 "Business Consultation and Accounting Help"
06:04 Jim Tressel Becomes Ohio Lt. Governor
15:06 Ukraine Aid Audit Concerns
18:03 Unexpected High Death Rates Analysis
25:40 Social Media Tensions Rise Again
31:04 "Swift Action Precedent Set by Trump"
35:48 Treasury Check Coding Explained
38:14 Media's Shift Against Government Transparency
45:07 JobsOhio's Controversial Setup
48:28 Audit Conditions for Board Extension
57:37 Understanding Presidential Power Limits
59:54 Roberts Limits Supreme Court Power
01:03:48 Alex Soros Claims Global Influence
