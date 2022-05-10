[May 10, 2022] King's Gate Media Vision Video (9.9K views on YouTube)

A much needed King’s Gate Media update video has finally be completed. Praise Yah! My heart has been strengthened and refocused on our ministry, King’s Gate Media. Thanks to our team, we have completed this ministry video update. There are so many amazing things happening, it is my honor to share them with you.





Included is our list of links to our websites and new social media accounts. Please Subscribe! We pray and hope that this video bring you much joy as Rob’s legacy lives on through his amazing research! We also pray we can encourage you to STAY ON THE QUEST FOR TRUTH! We love you and thank you for being part of our extended family!





This is the Email for new Volunteers,

[email protected]

Email us your skill sets, if you are expecting compensation or not, and how you intent to help us progress!

*About this Channel*



As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”