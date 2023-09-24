FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 106:1-5

Sabbath Day Prayer, 20230923

O my Almighty, Gracious, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.



1 I praise You, my Heavenly Father and GOD! I thank You, Holy Father, for You are Good! For Your Mercy endures forever.

2 Who can utter Your mighty acts? Who can declare all Your praise?

3 Blessed are those who, through the power from your Holy Spirit, keep justice, and do righteousness at all times!

4 Please, Glorious Father, remember me with the favor You have toward Your redeemed Christians. Thank You for visiting me with Your Salvation through my LORD Jesus Christ,

5 That I may see the benefit of Your chosen ones, that I may rejoice in the gladness of Your Christian nations, that I may glory with Your inheritance.

Thank You Merciful Father for the Divine deliverances of Your chosen people Israel and redeemed Christians around the world. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 106:1-5 personalized, NKJV).

