Dog Caught By Hunting Trap, Looks For Her Missing Puppies l Animal in Crisis Ep 404
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
10 views • 03/08/2024

Kritter Klub


Mar 7, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


One white dog is spotted wandering around the town in cold winter. Yet... the dog is limping. A sharp hunting trap caught this dog's leg and it's giving her so much pain. What is she looking for, wandering around this town in freezing winter? Watch the heartbreaking story.


 More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B


#Kritterklub #dog #dogrescue #animalrescue


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

 On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

 On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqnh6zMAHlY

Keywords
missingdogtraprescuepuppieskritter klubanimal in crisis
