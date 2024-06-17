BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CRA Are Issuing Illegal Garnishment Orders & Companies Comply
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
117 views • 11 months ago

The Canada Revenue Agency is not a court. They are not able to circumvent the law and issue commands to people to do anything. yet, they issue garnishment orders to people's employers all the time and the employers simply give in because they seem to think that the CRA is some kind of government body that actually has power.


If you have a boss who is garnishing your wages, contact me because I want to talk to your boss and get that garnishment removed. If they don't remove it let's sue them into non-existence.


Do not ever comply with the CRA. they are nothing but a pack of criminals who do not have the backing of the courts to do what they do.


I'm looking very forward to helping all of you with your tax problems in Canada. www.kevinjjohnston.ca


#Alberta #Stampede #stanleycup #income #incometax #cra #canadarevenueagency #trudeau #money #economics #business #finance #canada #panama

Keywords
