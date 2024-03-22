Palestinian State Causes USA Earthquake 03/22/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If 2024 is the year Israel gives the Palestinians a State, then it’s possible that between April 25 to June 14,2024, America might receive a devastating Earthquake. God has promised that if we split Israel, then God WILL split America.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: