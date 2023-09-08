ERITREANS START A STREET WAR IN CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA - POLICE CHIEF SAYS IT'S STUPID!

Canada has policies that are very bad for the country. First, Canada stopped bringing white people into the country in 1994 and since then the country has brought in almost 10 million non-white people from very violent countries.

Canada is a multicultural society, which was an idea brought forward by the psychotic leader of China after he killed 100 million of his own people, Mao Zedong

Canada claims that diversity is strength and sells it to us the same way McDonald's would sell us a Big Mac but as you can see, diversity is weakness and war. These are Eritreans fighting each other over political views that they had when they lived in the old world. It appears Africans from the northeast of the continent want to bring their bad politics and evil behaviors with them. Good luck Canada.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#Eritrea #edmonton #yyc #alberta #calgary #southafrica #africa #war #black #somalia #ethiopia #southsudan #sudan #gangs #police