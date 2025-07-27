BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TREASON? Obama, Hillary, and Soros in the New World Order Agenda EXPOSED w/ Mel K
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1408 views • 1 month ago

In this shocking interview, I sit down with Mel K to expose what could be the biggest betrayal in American history—was Obama guilty of treason? We broke down Tulsi Gabbard’s explosive claim, the deep state's war on Trump, and how Obama, Hillary, and Soros may have helped launch a globalist coup to end U.S. sovereignty and usher in Agenda 2030. This isn't politics—it’s a war for the future of our nation.


Follow Mel's work at https://themelkshow.com


Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


Take control of your cellular health today. Go to http://qualialife.com/seth and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.


To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.


For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy