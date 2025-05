WEALTHY HOMO OBAMA BEGS FOR MONEY!

ALL POLITICIANS LIE, STEAL AND CHEAT! I KNOW! I'VE HEARD THEIR LYING CRAP FOR OVER 65 YEARS NOW. THEY PROMISE THE MOON AND DELIVER LITTE OR NOTHING. YOU BETTER RESEARCH REAL TRUTH AND STOP BELIEVING THE LIES! THE OCCULT ELITE ARE GOING TO LOCK US DOWN AROUND 9/11/2023. YOU BETTER HAVE ARMED PROTECTION BECAUSE THESE SATANISTS ARE COMING TO KILL, STEAL AND DESTROY OUR VERY LIVES. THE BIBLE WARNS ABOUT HUMANS CAUGHT UNAWARES BY HUMANS. THE INSANE ELITE ONLY WANT 500 MILLION HUMANS ON EARTH BY 2025. THEY HAVE ENDLESS DEADLY VACCINES, DEADLY LASER FIRES AND WW-3 TO COMPLETE THEIR DEADLY SCHEME. THE QUESTION IS WILL YOU STILL BE SUCKERED OR ARM YOURSELF FOR THE BATTLE OF ALL BATTLES COMING UPON THE WORLD? THEY ALSO HAVE THEIR ALIEN UFO INVASION AS A LAST RESORT. SADLY, JUST AS HISTORY HAS RECORDED HUMANITY WILL FALL VICTUM TO SATANS EVIL SCHEMES....WAKEUP OR DIE...