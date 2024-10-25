Do not take God’s mercy for granted

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 14, 2024.





God is just and merciful, full of compassion upon those who love Him and fear Him. God knows our hearts and we must pure in heart says Christ in Matthew 5:8. If we are pure in heart, we will have mercy and compassion for those around us including the poor, the widows and the fatherless.





In his opening remarks to Jude in his epistle, the apostle Paul says in Jude 1:2: Mercy unto you, and peace, and love, be multiplied.





So what is mercy? Mercy is to have compassion or forgiveness that is shown toward someone whom it is within one's power to punish or harm.





In Exodus 15:13, we read: Thou in thy mercy hast led forth the people which thou hast redeemed: thou hast guided them in thy strength unto thy holy habitation.





In Exodus 20:6, as part of God’s holy second commandment against graven images and bowing down to them to serve them, we read: And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love Me, and keep My commandments. God has mercy unto them that love Him AND keep His commandments, His holy ten commandments that define God’s love as per 1 John 5:3.





In 1 Kings 8:22-23, we read the beginning of king Solomon’s public prayer to God: 22 And Solomon stood before the altar of the Lord in the presence of all the congregation of Israel, and spread forth his hands toward heaven: 23 And he said, Lord God of Israel, there is no God like thee, in heaven above, or on earth beneath, who keepest covenant and mercy with thy servants that walk before thee with all their heart:





Amen! What a powerful testimony by king Solomon who acknowledged God and His mercy. King Solomon’s prayer before his people should be a powerful testimony to us that we must walk humbly with Christ. Let’s walk before our merciful God and be thou perfect before Him as God says to Abram in Genesis 17:1.





Let’s humble ourselves as God’s children and realize our feeble ways, our ways that are not always holy and pure before our Creator.





In Psalm 6:2, king David humbled himself before God and stated: Have mercy upon me, O Lord; for I am weak: O Lord, heal me; for my bones are vexed.





In Psalm 9:13, king David adds: Have mercy upon me, O Lord; consider my trouble which I suffer of them that hate me, thou that liftest me up from the gates of death:





In Psalm 86:5, 15, the psalmist says: For thou, Lord, art good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee. But thou, O Lord, art a God full of compassion, and gracious, long suffering, and plenteous in mercy and truth.





Have the love, compassion and mercy of Christ towards all men including those who hate us as Christ did during His own persecution at the hands of the Jewish religious authorities and the Romans. Be merciful unto all men as you want God to be merciful unto you.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]