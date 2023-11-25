11.25.23 Cider Sunday: Austin Eastciders Cherry Lime Cider 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a tasty cider. I wasn't expecting much from it but she is pretty solid.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is a Lovibond 8 ( if that even transfers over to ciders lol)
She's an easy drinker, nice flavor profile and progression. A solid choice.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
