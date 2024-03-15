Red Horse: Nations Preparing for War 03/15/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. has confirmed that China’s Nuclear capabilities are superior to their own. China is developing their next generation ballistic missiles. They have stated they could neutralize U.S. strategic nuclear forces, making it safer for China and Russia to exercise nuclear strikes. In other news, Houthis is given Hypersonic Missiles and we also take a look at Emmanuel Macron – which some people think is a forerunner for the Antichrist.
