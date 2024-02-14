Communist psychopath is proudly vaccinated and sick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luis A. Miranda, Jr. @Vegalteno "The moment @CDCgov approved a 2nd booster, we called #Roger @mtcarmelpharm (who has been keeping The Miranda’s safe for two years) & scheduled our shots!"
https://twitter.com/Vegalteno/status/1510374241610391556
2:50 PM · Apr 2, 2022
###
Luis A. Miranda, Jr. @Vegalteno "Good morning/Buenos días, #Twitterico family! Thanks for all the well wishes for
@Lin_Manuel from so many of you. He is doing well -quarantining to be extra careful. You cannot be careful enough. I quarantined for a week when I got Covid a month ago. GRACIAS for all the love."
https://twitter.com/Vegalteno/status/1530162542840098816
5:22 AM · May 27, 2022
###
Luis A. Miranda, Jr. @Vegalteno Only thing vaccines “cause” is to make the 9 of you look like ignorant fools! 🤦🏼♂️"
https://twitter.com/Vegalteno/status/1487967471147622403
5:54 PM · Jan 30, 2022
###
Rob Zombie - More Human Than Human
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=OyO18QrJ3zw
