Jab Talkin'
DFlirt
DFlirt
5 months ago

Jab Talkin' #12 4/08/2025


Hey fam! A This Saint News supplemental focusing on Covid and vaccine information. As always, stay up on game!

Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


Dr Mike Yeadon is the most senior, former pharmaceutical research executive speaking about the intentionality and effects of the jab https://x.com/CoviLeaks/status/1855254239750025287


Army and National Guard accused of abandoning 24-year-old soldier with “debilitating heart condition” that internal memo “linked” to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1805241369033650255


Zowe Smith describes how Remdesivir was used as a sleight of hand to make it seem like "COVID" was causing kidney failure and therefore was far deadlier than the disease (whatever its cause) actually was.

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1864195535713792094


DARPA knew and recommended to the CDC that Ivermectin in particular was the absolute number one product to be used in the event of a coronavirus pandemic.

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1899626100583768156


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumpnewscdcpodcastvaccinewarconspiracymedicinewuhanjabpfizercovidmrna
