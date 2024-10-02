© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October COULD be big Fulfilled Prophecies 10/02/2024
Today Pastor Stan shares with us why October might be a very big month. So much is going on in the world, and there are things that we should be aware of and be on the lookout for. Topics include the Feasts of Atonement, Massive Arrests and much more!
00:00 – The Month of October
04:08 – Rosh Hashana
05:21 – Missed Rapture Prediction
10:08 – Feast of Atonement
13:55 – BRICS & Active Prophecies
17:36 – Summery & Suggestions
20:24 – New Financial System
22:58 – Federal Reserve
