October COULD be big Fulfilled Prophecies 10/02/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares with us why October might be a very big month. So much is going on in the world, and there are things that we should be aware of and be on the lookout for. Topics include the Feasts of Atonement, Massive Arrests and much more!

00:00 – The Month of October

04:08 – Rosh Hashana

05:21 – Missed Rapture Prediction

10:08 – Feast of Atonement

13:55 – BRICS & Active Prophecies

17:36 – Summery & Suggestions

20:24 – New Financial System

22:58 – Federal Reserve





