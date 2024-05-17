Analysis: How Trump's behavior changed during Cohen's testimony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During Michael Cohen's testimony during former President Trump's hush money trial, Cohen admitted he would have accepted a pardon from Trump, despite testifying to Congress under oath that he would not. CNN's Jake Tapper and Jeff Zeleny discuss the implications and how Trump is behaving during the testimony.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html