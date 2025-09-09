Homs (supposed) ‘ammo depot’ ABLAZE after Israel BOMBS Syria - Fire so LARGE it can be seen from afar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homs ‘ammo depot’ ABLAZE after Israel BOMBS Syria
Fire so LARGE it can be seen from afar
Israel strikes suburbs of Homs in central Syria — reports
The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the outskirts of Homs on Monday, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA.
Israel bombing MULTIPLE locations in Syria
Fires spotted in Latakia after airstrikes
Israel bombs THIRD Syrian city in MASSIVE campaign
Outskirts of ancient city Palmyra also hit in the strikes.
Adding More: Syria CONDEMNS Israel’s bombing of Homs and Latakia
Foreign Ministry calls it a ‘VIOLATION’ of sovereignty and a ‘THREAT’ to security
‘Part of a series of aggressive escalations by Israel’
Footage from social media