Make (George) Orwell fiction again 2025 ~ no-problem, reaction solution scenario again ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
20 followers
1
56 views • 5 months ago

In this discussion we will talk about how the so called truth (television news) cult lies to us, and how the George Orwellian 1984 story parallels with the world we are told to shut up, accept, and live in it. We will also talk about how the Nazi third reich tried back in world war II to take away peoples right to a different point of view. Finally, we will be sharing with you the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 417: where the truth lies.


References:

- Reveal by David Icke

  https://archive.org/details/the-reveal-the-next-stage-of-human-awareness-2024-david-icke

- The Highwire E417: Where the Truth Lies

  https://rumble.com/v6rafmy-episode-417-where-the-truth-lies.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- George Orwell's 1984

  https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984

- Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

  https://archive.org/details/brave-new-world_202312

- Dorothy Thompson

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Thompson


Keywords
vaccinescensorshiprapeliesmasktruthconspiracy1984medicinemedicaltyrannysocialdisinformationorwellnaturalthewheremisinformationdistancegeorge19theoristcovid
