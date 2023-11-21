BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My dog and Dad update.. so might not be myself for a while
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
202 views • 11/21/2023

Dog is back after 2nd visit from the vets.. wasnt inner ear causing

head tilt sadly its a mini stroke or blood flow issue

it can come right but always have balance issues.. as long as dong lose

more weight and eats and drinks.. else maybe the end for my

mate.


Dad had a heart scare but might be muscle strain in chest

so hes back from hosp and ok

upd:8 HRS LATEr

yeh its hard though .. hes listening in .. smart dog

but tonight I asked if wanted a walk and he got up

ready.// but walking he didnt seem to know the route

and peed on all on tree only .. I think must of memory loss

perhaps a stroke.. but hes seems on sickness pills

he did drink loads of water finally but would only eat a human biscuit.... sill a tilt to head I will see if can film him

I feel sad for him.. will see if improves if not we have

to let him go as he will weaken if dont eat hes looking like a grey hound lost his protective fat now


cheers Paul

the out there channel

dogcharliefungichristchurchnewzealandmediationearroocolliekelpie
