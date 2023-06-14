Glenn: New TikTok filter could be DISASTROUS for society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
June 13, 2023
Earlier this year, TikTok unveiled a new filter (the ‘Glamour’ filter) which could bring with it DISASTROUS consequences for our society. Glenn and Stu explain how this new filter doesn’t just smudge some edges or add makeup — it completely TRANSFORMS your face into one that looks like a model’s. What will this mean for teenage girls? How will this affect beauty standards? Why aren’t the same women who were once outraged at magazines for photoshopping images speaking out in the same way now? And is this kind of terrifying filter available for TikTok users in China, or just in the Western World? Glenn and Stu discuss all these questions, plus more…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zO3kwKohFE