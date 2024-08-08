About Reverend Kurt Benshoof

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
9 months ago

Reverend Kurt Benshoof details his legal challenges, including multiple lawsuits filed in various courts related to issues such as mask mandates, custody battles, and alleged corruption within the legal system. He highlights instances of judicial corruption, fraudulent legal advice, biased rulings by judges, and challenges with service of legal documents. Reverend Kurt Benshoofhas interacted with attorneys, expressed distrust towards them, and discussed legal strategies. ​ Reverend Kurt Benshoof and friends are committed to seeking justice, utilizing legal avenues, and challenging perceived corruption and unfair practices within the legal system with perseverance and strategic approaches.

mask religion laws lawsuits ordinance covid shot rights violation
