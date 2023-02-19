IS MASTURBATION A SIN?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lets analyze now this subject! We need to know! We need to talk about everything! No limitations in what we are talking! Only like this we will be able to grow and to defeat satan,,,
By surrendering completely every day to the Holy Spirit and have knowledge.
So, again, buckle up!
Bible verse:
1 Corinthians
10:31
NKJV
Therefore, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God."