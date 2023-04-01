Masters of the Universe - The Secret Birth of The Federal Reserve [2010 - Daniel Hopsicker]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIvZ7WhSQy4
Was there a takeover of the United States by international bankers? In this program you will visit the scene of a crime so perfect that, for thirty years, no one knew it had even taken place. Join us as we investigate the birth of a criminal conspiracy to rob each and every bank vault in America, all at the same time. This is the true, story of the birth of the United States Federal Reserve.