Donald Trump Jr. · Vivek Ramaswamy on why he endorsed my father and much more!

TRIGGERED [clip] Donald Trump Jr. · Nikki Haley is Hillary Clinton pretending to be a conservative. She wants social media users to be registered. She's totally for open borders and endless war. And I’m sure she’d love a central bank digital currency too...
Vivek Ramaswamy on why he endorsed my father and much more!!!
@DonaldJTrumpJr
https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1748359071780987120?s=20
Full episode:
https://rumble.com/v47sys5-we-have-a-country-to-save-vivek-ramaswamy-on-doing-whats-right-for-america-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.