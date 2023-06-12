60 SECOND CIGAR REVIEW - 601 Yellow

Shop HARD-TO-FIND CIGARS here:https://www.shouldismokethis.com/





PLEASE HELP KEEP THIS CHANNEL ALIVE + get A LOT of great rewards, by supporting on Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/ShouldISmokeThis





Get an ADDITIONAL 10% OFF EVERYTHING at Flying Cigar Co. using MY LINK below! Shop for everything you want and use coupon code SIST10, HERE: https://www.flyingcigars.com/?ref=6&coupon=sist10





LIKE WATCHES?? SUBSCRIBE to my watch channel: https://www.youtube.com/ShouldITimeThis?sub_confirmation=1





MUSIC REACTIONS HERE!! SUBSCRIBE to Insomniac Reacts: https://www.youtube.com/InsomniacReacts?sub_confirmation=1





GET 25% OFF ALL ASH TRAYS at http://www.stinkycigar.com by using promo/discount code INSOMNIAC at check out!





SHIRTS / Mugs / Hoodies: https://teespring.com/stores/should-i-smoke-this





If you have anything that you want reviewed, please email me at [email protected]





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShouldISmokeThis





Twitter: https://twitter.com/InsomniacCigars