⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 82nd Air Assault Brigade near Yurchenkovo and Bashkeyevka (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks of the enemy were repelled near Volchansk and Glubokoye (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 Ukrainian troops & 3 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, as well as one Czech-made Vampire MLRS and one Grad MLRS were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ostroye and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 475 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles& 5 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer were neutralised.

Two AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Arkhangelskoye (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 24th, 100th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Novosyolovka Pervaya, Yasnoborodovka, Zelyonoye Pole, Toretsk, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 142th, 144th infantry brigades, and 47th Mechanised Brigade were repelled near Schumy, Netaylovo, and Solovyovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 410 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M102 howitzer were neutralised.▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 116th Mechanised Brigade, 102nd, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Antonovka, Vodyanoye, Storozhevoye (DPR), and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye reg). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Vladimirovka (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade and 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Tyaginka (Kherson reg) and the Borshevoy island.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs wiped out one temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters in 113 areas during the day.



ADef units shot down 25 UAVs, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb & 3 U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles.



📊 In total, 603 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,615 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 air defence missile systems, 16,156 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,313 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,832 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,987 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.