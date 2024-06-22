WORLD CHAOTIC! B-2 stealth nuclear bomber touches down in Guam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
B-2 Spirits entering Andersen Air Force Base in Guam for the first time in 5 years to maneuver in Valiant Shield 2024. The unusual arrival of the stealth nuclear bomber coincides with ongoing Russian Pacific Fleet drills, and amid US 'hot tensions' with China and North Korea, creating endless tensions in the region!
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/