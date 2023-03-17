© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The CCP Is The Greatest Existential Threat Not Just To The U.S. But To The World Because They Believe That Everything Under Heaven Is Theirs! Not Only Is Taiwan A Province In Waiting, The U.S. Is A Province In Waiting. So Is Canada. So Is Every Piece Of Real Estate On The Planet. The CCP Believes They're Entitled To It! They've Even Made Territorial Claims To The Moon And Mars."
Radio Host Steve Gruber (@SteveGruber) with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 talking about the evil CCP's plans to take control of the entire planet and more.