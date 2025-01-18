BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Will Tar and Feathering Make a Comeback?
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
17 followers
70 views • 8 months ago

Will Tar and Feathering Make a Comeback?


American colonists were a bunch of rowdy rednecks with some phenomenal ideas. The Constitution. The Declaration of Independence. And of course, tar and feathering. In the 21st century, it's time we start verbally tar and feathering people.


***

You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.


Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

Keywords
joe bidengavin newsomkamala harrisamerican historykaren basswildfirela firesamerican colonistspalisades firetar and feathering
