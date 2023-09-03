And Now!...Quarantined FEMA Lockdowns of 74,000 at Burning Man @ Black Rock..NO ONE OUT No ONE IN!!!

455 views • 09/03/2023

Fact check: Fake claim about US purchase of 30,000 guillotines has circulated for years

THE “MARBURG” PSYOP - ACTIVATED IN THE JABBED VIA 5G, THE ZOMBIE ACTIVATION?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.