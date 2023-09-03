BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And Now!...Quarantined FEMA Lockdowns of 74,000 at Burning Man @ Black Rock..NO ONE OUT No ONE IN!!!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
455 views • 09/03/2023

https://www.tiktok.com/@paykells/video/7274448972754767147


RED ALERT! BURNING MAN-EBOLA-FEMA DISPATCHED-70,000 FENCED IN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IaYA4LAVBz7P/


Fall 2022 ~ The Zombie Apocalypse Cometh !?! Mass Proof and Evidence

https://youtu.be/jVRxDMFyf3U


THE “MARBURG” PSYOP - ACTIVATED IN THE JABBED VIA 5G, THE ZOMBIE ACTIVATION?

https://rumble.com/v1dix79-the-marburg-psyop-activated-in-the-jabbed-via-5g-the-zombie-activation.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Patriots+Base&ep=2&fbclid=IwAR0_D2VWdMFwdkMff2zmGs7sEaVhoRXk1QgPSzVZBHlu3pw_rJHYOfYICEg


Three Days of Darkness Fall 2022

https://youtu.be/R3457YneKrk


Jeffreyprather.com

https://jeffreyprather.com/


The Movie "The Cell" Trailer

https://youtu.be/BCns4w3GA9A


CDC announces zombie preparedeness

https://youtu.be/ZdvaZEwM6B4


Fact check: Fake claim about US purchase of 30,000 guillotines has circulated for years

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/09/02/fact-check-claim-stating-us-bought-30-000-guillotines-fake/5658967002/


Human Ants circling cell phone

https://youtu.be/GFX7mRl7xDs


The Cell; Magnetic Controllable Zombies RUS

https://rumble.com/v1819al-the-cell-magnetic-controllable-zombies-rus.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2


HEADS UP All! ~ Vaxxed Have Programmable Zombie Brain Implants

https://rumble.com/v1dkmb9-heads-up-all-vaxxed-have-programmable-zombie-brain-implants.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Aplanetruth15

https://www.youtube.com/@aplanetruth1571/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoaxmanuufactures fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy