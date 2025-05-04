⚠️ US killed MORE German CIVILIANS than German soldiers during WWII – Ex-CIA analyst

💬 “The Soviets, primarily the Russians, caused 80% of the combat deaths of the Germans,” said Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, discussing the USSR's role in defeating the Nazi Germany.

💬 “We were committing acts of terrorism. We were killing civilians for political purposes,” Johnson described American military strategy, recently praised by Trump as “brilliance.”