Pt 1The Final Judgement A.I., Robots, Demonic, Men in Black

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Read Along: Pt 1 The Final Judgement A.I., Robots, Demonic, Men in Black
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/12/the-final-judgement.html
cont. The Final Judgement A.I., Robots, Demonic, Men in Black
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/12/cont-final-judgement-ai-robots-demonic.html
PG here Patriot Gallery Leah and Michelle's Mother
I am a servant of God.
12/6/2023 Hanukkah December 7th through 15th
Goose Bumps Time Square is taken over.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/73JSAiDh7jFV/The gold and silver
Are My Personal Property
The Earth is My Personal Property
I Created Heaven and The Earth
All things Visible and Invisible
It is all My Personal Property
A part from, Me, (God),
Men Are Trespassers On My
Personal Property
Man can not own
Another
Man
For God Created all Men
Men are God's personal property
Men owe their lives to Almighty God
Who Created Man out of the Earth.
Men you could say are patented by God.
If Any man harms God's Property,
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%