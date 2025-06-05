BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WE ARE AT WAR | Military Tribunals & The Trump Restoration – Candid Talk with General Paul Vallely
In this explosive episode of Conversations of Consequence, John Michael Chambers sits down with Major General Paul Vallely (U.S. Army, Ret.)—legendary special ops commander, author, and founder of Stand Up America US—to dissect the hidden battles shaping America’s future. From military tribunals for traitors to the dismantling of the deep state, General Vallely pulls no punches.


Key Revelations:


Treason & Justice: Why the next 100 days will expose the 51 intelligence operatives who rigged elections—and how military courts will move faster than civilian trials.


Ukraine & NATO’s Collapse: The $350 billion scam, Zelensky’s oligarch ties, and why Europe’s leaders are "a circus" pushing WW3.


China’s Weakness: How tariffs are crippling Beijing—and why Taiwan could be their downfall.


Martial Law Option: Could Trump deploy the military domestically to stop border-fueled terror attacks?


Epstein & Diddy Lists: The blackmail networks tying Hollywood, Wall Street, and the Crown—and why arrests must be methodical.


"The enemy isn’t just abroad—it’s in our government, our media, and our courts." — Gen. Vallely


