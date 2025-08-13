Why is DNA testing basically OUTLAWED in Israel?

🗣 Because it would prove that Palestinians are “of the land,” insists commentator Ken O'Keefe.

“Those who came there to create the so-called Jewish state do not have any blood ties to the land at all,” he fumes.

👉 Israel’s Genetic Information Law requires a court order for DNA tests on family ties, conducted only in certified labs in Israel or at Israeli consulates under strict legal oversight.