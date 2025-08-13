© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is DNA testing basically OUTLAWED in Israel?
🗣 Because it would prove that Palestinians are “of the land,” insists commentator Ken O'Keefe.
“Those who came there to create the so-called Jewish state do not have any blood ties to the land at all,” he fumes.
👉 Israel’s Genetic Information Law requires a court order for DNA tests on family ties, conducted only in certified labs in Israel or at Israeli consulates under strict legal oversight.