BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Idolatry, Pride and False Teachers Some of Satan’s Most Enticing Deceptions - Julius Agbor
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
21 views • 6 months ago

Satan has disguised himself as an angel of light, so it makes sense that the deception he wages against humankind appears plausible and even attractive. Julius Agbor is an author, professor, economist, and pastor who offers outstanding insight into the nature of Satan’s most enticing deceptions. He is the author of Before the Rapture: The 7 Forms of Deception Each Christian Must Overcome. He says Jesus is coming back soon, and it will be sudden, dramatic, and unannounced. He discusses the seven deceptions Christians will encounter when it comes to discussions surrounding the impending rapture before Christ’s Second Coming. He also explains the difference between the Gospel of Christ and the Gospel of the Kingdom from scripture.



TAKEAWAYS


Some red flags associated with false teaching include a promotion of immorality and heretical doctrine


Deception has to be very close to the source for it be believable, so it can be hard to decipher


Idolatry, overconfidence, disloyalty, and pride are four of the seven deceptions Julius discusses in his book


One out of every eight New Testament Scriptures refers to the Second Coming of Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Before the Rapture book: https://amzn.to/41xs2aT


🔗 CONNECT WITH JULIUS AGBOR

Website: https://worldmissionscc.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rev.JuliusAgborPhD/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@juliusagbor9730


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Master Peace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
satanrapturesecond comingidolatryfalse teacherstina griffincounter culture mom showjulius agbor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy