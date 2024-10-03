BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mandated to die
Ye shall know the truth
7 months ago

"You will not die if you take the shot", "you will not be guilty of contaminating other if you get vaccinated". It could be funny to listen again to their cheeky, bloody lies ... but it isn't because their ugly lies have killed people worldwide by millions and it is only the beginning. So many blossoming lives have been destroyed by the worst scam ever.
"Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore shall they fall among them that fall: in the time of their visitation they shall be cast down, saith the LORD. I will surely consume them, saith the LORD: there shall be no grapes on the vine, nor figs on the fig tree, and the leaf shall fade; and the things that I have given them shall pass away from them" (Jer. 8:12-13).

healthswedencovid scamaltzheimercovid shot
