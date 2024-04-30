BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gates Insider Admits Elite Planning to Euthanise BILLIONS via Bird Flu Vaccine
12 months ago

A Gates Foundation insider has revealed America’s food supply will be deliberately infected with bird flu to spark the next pandemic and pave the way for Bill Gates’ next money-spinning vaccine to conquer the global market.

As mainstream media reports on the fear of a mass contagion event this week after bird flu fragments were mysteriously found in grocery store milk, it just so happens that Gates has a lucrative bird flu vaccine entering trials.

And it also just so happens that the Gates Foundation is already working behind the scenes to organize urgent global distribution of the bird flu vaxx.

