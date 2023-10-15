US Running Low on Weapons as Proxy Wars Target Russia, Iran, & China

Update on the conflict in Ukraine + Israeli-Palestinian conflict for October 14, 2023

- Ukraine’s offensive has culminated, in many areas is being overturned by Russian counter-offensives;

- Western military assistance continues to dwindle for Ukraine and is now being divided between both Ukraine and Israel;

- Israel’s military and political leadership have openly announced a deliberate intention to cut off civilians from food and fuel while bombarding them with military aviation and other long-range weapons;

- Israel is contemplating a ground operation into Gaza;

- The Middle East has been pivoting slowly away from US primacy, toward a Russian-Chinese led multipolar order;

- Hamas raids and Israel’s disproportionate response pose a danger to this process - forcing the region to be drawn into an armed conflict at risk of escalating;

- Hamas’ background and actions over the last 2 decades have served US foreign policy objectives, including supporting regime change attempts in Syria and to perpetuate, not end Israeli occupation and military aggression;

- Russia/China seek a two-state solution, in accordance with the UN, and seeks to reshape the region in a way that will make the two-state solution possible;





Mirrored - The New Atlas