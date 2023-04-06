New bill in Canada would prosecute anyone that misgendered, criticised or protested against Transgenderism. Anyone found guilty would face prosecution and a $25,000 fine. 🇨🇦

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New bill in Canada would prosecute anyone that misgendered, criticised or protested against Transgenderism. Anyone deemed “transphobic, homophobic or offensive” would face prosecution and a $25,000 fine. 🇨🇦
Transgenders are mentally ill, sue me Castreau.....
Ontario NDP urges legal protections for drag shows https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbc.ca/amp/1.6800932
Mirrored - nonvaxer420