Israel Gaza, October 7th an Inside Job, Palestine Protests, Vaccines, False Flags & much More!

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Many Clips about the Israel/ Gaza conflict including a history of the region. Was the first Russian trip into space a hoax? A history lesson about vaccines in 4 min, The Kennedy family endorses Joe Biden and not RFK Jr. along with October 7th being an inside Job by John Hankey plus much much more!