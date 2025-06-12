CIA keeps Trump IN THE DARK - Prof. Sachs - Tucker Carlson clip 3

🚨🇺🇸CIA keeps Trump IN THE DARK - Prof. Sachs

The CIA does not tell the Trump administration “a lot of things,” Jeffrey Sachs told Tucker Carlson.

"The CIA has for decades and decades done very, very dangerous things not telling the president,” said the US economist.

The reason, partly, is deniability – “better he doesn't know this, because we need the President to be able to deny this.”