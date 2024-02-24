BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Presenting the Case for Silver as a Critical Mineral
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
391 followers
165 views • 02/24/2024

https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Executives from Canadian and international silver mining producers operating in the country have appealed to government to recognize silver as a critical mineral.

In a letter addressed to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, the executives outlined their reasoning behind their push for silver to be included on the list.

David Morgan and Keith Neumeyer have a conversation about the letter.

You can view the letter here...https://www.themorganreport.com/pdf/CriticalSilverOpenLetterJanuary2024.pdf
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

