Ashley Biden Confirms Dad Joe 'Repeatedly' Sexually Abused Her as a Young Child
1910 views • 08/05/2023

Bombshell audio of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden has been released, in which the first daughter desperately scrambles to get hold of her lost diary, and finally admits that the mainstream media and intelligence community has been lying all along… and the diary is hers.

The diary entries in question, now confirmed by Ashley Biden to be authentic, reveal she was sexually molested as a child and she holds a deep resentment towards her father – Joe Biden – for her “hypersexualized” childhood.

The confirmation of the journal means the mainstream media, fact checkers, and intelligence community has been totally exposed attempting to cover for the corrupt and depraved Biden family, and mislead the American people, for the second time.

Remember how they said Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell was fake news and tried to make the story go away in the weeks before the 2020 election? Ashley Biden’s diary from hell is potentially even worse for them.

