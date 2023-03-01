© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.03.01 In the post-CCP era, Russia shall be disintegrated, the CCP-ruled China shall vanish, and communism shall be classified as terrorism worldwide. We shall witness great changes in human society.
后中共化时代，俄罗斯将被解体，中共国将不复存在，共产主义在全球将被列为恐怖主义。人类社会会有很大的变化。