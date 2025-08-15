Exposing Medical Corruption & The Fight for Health Freedom | Dr. Tenpenny

In this powerful episode of Conversations of Consequence, host John Michael Chambers sits down with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a globally recognized leader in exposing vaccine dangers and medical corruption. With over 25 years of research and 50,000 hours dedicated to uncovering the truth, Dr. Tenpenny shares her journey from emergency room physician to fearless advocate for medical freedom.





They delve into critical topics, including:





The devastating long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines and the rise of "turbo cancers."





RFK Jr.'s role in health policy, the challenges he faces, and the progress (or lack thereof) in dismantling Big Pharma's influence.





The weaponization of public health and the systemic failures of institutions like the CDC, NIH, and FDA.





Dr. Tenpenny's personal battles, including attacks from the medical establishment and her recovery from a stroke.





Spiritual and practical advice for those seeking to detoxify their lives and reclaim their health.





Dr. Tenpenny also discusses her latest book, Zero Accountability in a Failed System, and her ongoing mission to educate and empower through her podcast, Morning Coffee with Dr. T, and Substack writings.





This is a must-watch for anyone concerned about medical freedom, the truth behind vaccines, and the fight to restore accountability in public health.





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/




