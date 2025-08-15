BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exposing Medical Corruption & The Fight for Health Freedom | Dr. Tenpenny
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
562 views • 1 month ago

In this powerful episode of Conversations of Consequence, host John Michael Chambers sits down with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a globally recognized leader in exposing vaccine dangers and medical corruption. With over 25 years of research and 50,000 hours dedicated to uncovering the truth, Dr. Tenpenny shares her journey from emergency room physician to fearless advocate for medical freedom.


They delve into critical topics, including:


The devastating long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines and the rise of "turbo cancers."


RFK Jr.'s role in health policy, the challenges he faces, and the progress (or lack thereof) in dismantling Big Pharma's influence.


The weaponization of public health and the systemic failures of institutions like the CDC, NIH, and FDA.


Dr. Tenpenny's personal battles, including attacks from the medical establishment and her recovery from a stroke.


Spiritual and practical advice for those seeking to detoxify their lives and reclaim their health.


Dr. Tenpenny also discusses her latest book, Zero Accountability in a Failed System, and her ongoing mission to educate and empower through her podcast, Morning Coffee with Dr. T, and Substack writings.


This is a must-watch for anyone concerned about medical freedom, the truth behind vaccines, and the fight to restore accountability in public health.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Keywords
vaccine dangersmedical freedomcovid19 vaccinesturbo cancersrfk jrbig pharmapublic health corrupti
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy