The world will not stand for terrorism: Michal Colter-Wunsh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Envoy for combating anti-Semitism Michal Colter-Wunsh tells ‘FOX News Live’ that organizations like the United Nations and the Red Cross should ‘step in’ to ‘stand up’ to ‘genocidal terror.’ #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html